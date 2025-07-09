Want to help Texas flood victims? Here’s what you can do

Over the July Fourth weekend, torrential rains unleashed catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River in Central Texas. The death toll has climbed past 100 statewide, with 87 confirmed deaths in Kerr County, and is expected to rise as rescue teams search for the missing. Among the victims are 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian summer camp for girls near Hunt, Texas.

This tragedy hit home for Sara Gonzales, a Texas native.

“My heart has been heavy all weekend thinking about people in my own state, here in the state of Texas, who have died in this tragic flood,” she says.

In times like these, people are eager to support the victims, their families, and the rescue teams, but they often struggle to find reliable ways to help.

To get guidance on how we can best help, Sara invited Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R) to “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Can you tell the audience what they can do if they want to help?” Sara asks.

“First of all, pray,” is Roy’s initial response.

“Second of all, go online and donate. Dollars will always be able to help and be able to be used where they're best needed,” he adds, adding that his social media pages as well as his website have information about how you can help.

Roy reminds us that help will be needed not just now, but for many months to come.

“We’re going to need help in a week. We're going to need help in two weeks, and everybody forgets and they go back to life, but that's when we're going to really need the help,” he says. “Right now, we're trying to … find bodies, clear out the disaster area, open up roads, and then we're going to need a lot of help over the next six months to a year.”

“We’ll rebuild,” he promised. “We’re Texas. … We're filled with a lot of God-fearing, awesome people, and we'll rebuild.”

