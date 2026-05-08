'Aw, they missed?' Woman fired for viral TikTok joking about assassination attempt against Trump

UnitedHealthcare worker Alison King took to TikTok to express her disappointment following the most recent attempt on President Trump’s life — not because the violence has gotten out of control, but because the alleged assassin missed.

“You know we’re cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump’s attempt was, ‘It was probably fake.’ Like immediately I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t real. Probably fake.’ And the second was, ‘Aw, they missed?’” King said in the now-viral TikTok.

“It’s just so odd to me. I guess because I don’t have the zombie lib brain. I just couldn’t imagine a world in which I would ever want someone to die and then on top of that ... posting a video of me publicly bragging that I want someone else to die, is just so foreign to me,” Gonzales comments.

King was swiftly punished for her comments, which resulted in her firing.

In a statement , a spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare responded to King’s comments, saying, "The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company."

“United Healthcare ... this woman’s old boss was assassinated ... shot in cold blood, and she still isn’t like, ‘Ah, maybe I shouldn’t be talking about people getting assassinated. Maybe I shouldn’t be cheering that on,’” Gonzales comments.

King posted another video in response to her firing, saying, “I am already reaping the consequences of what I said. I lost my job in an economy that’s already incredibly difficult, and I want to move forward.”

“Do I regret what I said?” she asked. “Absolutely. I shouldn’t have posted it on the internet. OK? It was a joke. I do not condone violence, and I would never hurt anybody, OK. That being said, I just got a letter in the mail. They have an address on it, so I’m going to have to report it to the authorities.”

“It’s a picture of my house, and it says, ‘Alison, how does it feel? You’ve been doxxed in karma. Cause and effect is coming.’ With a smiley face. All I have to say is that we’re living in an incredibly scary time. Please be careful what you post on the internet. People are insane,” she continued.

“Somehow, I am being held more accountable for something stupid I said on the internet than people who send stuff like this and the president of the United States who has been spewing violent rhetoric his entire presidential career,” she added.

“Now we’re back to ‘it’s Donald Trump’s fault’ ... you don’t see your own fault in that?” Gonzales asks.

“I’m sorry, Alison,” she adds, “in the real world, there are consequences.”

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