DEBATE: Should a Christian wear THIS popular Easter shirt?

With Easter just a few weeks away, Christian-themed merchandise is all over social media.

One such item is this popular T-shirt, which cleverly references the resurrection of Jesus Christ:

No doubt it’s a witty way to fuse the Christian faith and pop culture, but is it morally sound for a Christian to wear such a statement?

“I made the decision after thinking about it that there's enough of a gray area there,” so “I backed off,” says Steve Deace.

Aaron McIntire, however, isn’t so sure it’s acceptable.

“The sunglasses are kind of what does it for me,” he says. “Jesus is not a guy boss who just wears sunglasses. Jesus isn't even a bada**. He's the King of kings and Lord of lords.”

“This shirt is taking Christ’s name in vain by not showing you the totality of what he is, what he did, what he is doing, and what he will do,” he explains, citing the Second Commandment, which states, “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above.”

“In the early years of cinema, they would not actually show Jesus on film” because filmmakers thought it would “violate that commandment,” says Steve, “so is any depiction of Christ a violation of that commandment?”

According to Aaron, it’s all about the “motivation” behind the product — whether that product be a T-shirt or Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

“The motivation in ‘The Passion’ was to show and shove down your throat what our Savior went through on the cross,” he says, while the kitschy T-shirt does not.

“Until I know whose feet the person wearing this T-shirt will wash, I reserve judgment,” adds Todd Erzen.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip below.

