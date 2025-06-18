The ‘demonically influenced’ seek out those suffering. Here’s how to stop them.

We’ve been told our whole lives to “trust the experts,” but what happens when those experts — even the religious ones — lead us astray?

In a recent segment of "Ask Deace Anything” on the “Steve Deace Show,” one man came to BlazeTV host Steve Deace with this question after his girlfriend, who has PTSD and bipolar disorder, was hospitalized during a bad episode.

While his girlfriend was in the hospital’s care, the hospital chaplain told her she was an “empath” and had “psychic abilities,” before going on to baptize her.

She not only feels “spiritually empowered” and has “doubled down on New Age mysticism,” but refuses to listen to criticism since it came from a chaplain — someone she sees as a religious authority.

“That’s demonic,” Deace responds. “The most important thing that you could do, if you’re not doing it already, is to get yourself, and her with you if you can, into a faithfully witnessing, Bible-believing and -preaching church.”

“That is the most important thing that you could do,” he continues.

“This heretic gave her an idol, and because that idol gave her meaning in her suffering that, whatever her church experience up until this point, sadly has not offered for her.”

“And we greatly need and desire to have meaning in our suffering, purpose in it. And unfortunately, much of the modern Christian church will teach you suffering is to be avoided, frankly, or worse, will play into victimology,” he adds.

This, Deace explains, turns the one suffering into “a mark for the one who comes along and finds purpose and meaning for her in her suffering.”

“So you need to get the two of you, but at least you, into a church that teaches the full counsel of God. Because ultimately,” Deace continues, “your relationship will not survive a question of authority between you and this occultic guru, demonically influenced individual.”

“You’re going to lose, because this individual gave her something you can’t ever give her: purpose in her suffering,” he adds.

