SCANDAL: ICE has a leak problem

On the latest “what happened while we were away” segment of the “Steve Deace Show,” producer Aaron McIntire revealed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been thwarted not once but three times when internal rats leaked raid information to the media, allowing violent illegal alien criminals to escape deportation.

“This weekend we saw at least the third leak to media foil a massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation,” says McIntire.

Over the weekend, “the L.A. Times somehow got their hands on government documents spelling out ICE plans for a large raid in that city.”

A couple of weeks ago, it was raid plans for Chicago and Aurora, Colorado, that were leaked to national media.

Who are these malicious insiders working against the Trump administration?

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blamed the FBI for the leaks. Yesterday, she tweeted:

Attorney General Pam Bondi, upon hearing about the leaks, expressed her commitment to accountability: “That jeopardizes the lives of our great men and women in law enforcement, and if you leaked it, we will find out who you are and we will come after you, and it's not going to stop our mission; it's not going to stop the president's mission to make America safe again,” she said.

Despite the leaks, ICE is still accomplishing a great deal, and the American people at large are celebrating the work the agency is doing.

According to a recent CBS poll, “Trump has positive approval amid 'energetic' opening weeks; seen as doing what he promised.”

So far, the “majority of Americans approve of his deportation plan,” says McIntire.

