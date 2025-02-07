Homan vows prosecution after leak helps Tren de Aragua gang evade ICE raids

Border czar Tom Homan revealed Thursday that someone tried to sabotage Immigration and Customs Enforcement's planned raids in Aurora, Colorado.



ICE conducted operations in Aurora on Wednesday, prioritizing the detainment of Tren de Aragua gang members and criminal illegal aliens.

'TDA is going to be eradicated from this country. I will not rest until every one of them are in prison or in GITMO.'

Aurora was thrust into the center of the nation's immigration debate when reports surfaced last year that the violent Venezuelan gang had taken over several apartment complexes. While Aurora is not a sanctuary city, it has been grappling with the fallout of Colorado's and Denver's sanctuary policies that act as a magnet for illegal aliens.

ICE aimed to arrest more than 100 illegal aliens during this week's raids but captured 30 — only one of whom was a TDA gang member.

Homan told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that the sweeps were less successful than the agency had hoped because someone leaked details of the planned raids to the community ahead of time.

When federal immigration agents arrived at various apartment complexes known for being taken over by TDA gang members, officers found that many of the residences had been cleared out.

Homan explained that he has "already identified" how the ICE operation in Aurora was leaked to the community, noting that he plans to address the situation immediately.

He stated that it has been a top priority to be transparent with the American public about the mass deportation efforts. However, Homan indicated he may no longer allow media outlets to join the ICE raids.

"It's obvious we can't be having all these different news outlets out there with us on various raids," Homan said.

Faulkner also asked Homan about a group of protesters who lined the streets where the raids were conducted and used megaphones to give illegal aliens instructions on how to evade ICE agents.

According to Fox News, one protester shouted, "You dumb a*******! What the f**k is wrong with you? Get out of our community!"

Another activist yelled in Spanish, "Please remain silent!"

"Don't open the door," the activist added.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks also told Fox News that there were leaks regarding the raids, specifically that a local media outlet tipped off activists. He said they would consider a media blackout, if necessary.



Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky told Blaze News she has "no direct knowledge" of the ICE raids being leaked to the community.

"We have some activist groups that are going around and moving migrants around and telling them not to answer their doors," Jurinsky told "America's Newsroom" on Thursday.

Homan stated that he is working with the Department of Justice to determine when activist groups "cross the line" from protesting to impeding federal law enforcement operations. He vowed to use the DOJ to prosecute those who obstruct ICE's efforts.

"They may find themselves in a pair of handcuffs very soon," he told Faulkner. "We're not going to tolerate it any more. This is not a game. When we show up at these sites, this is a dangerous job for the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol and all the DOJ agencies."

"To have this type of interference puts our officers at great risk. Not only the officers; it puts the aliens at great risk," he added.

"We will seek prosecution," Homan declared. "TDA is going to be eradicated from this country. I will not rest until every one of them are in prison or in GITMO."

He noted that ICE has already arrested roughly 12,000 illegal aliens since President Donald Trump took office less than a month ago.