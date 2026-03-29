Modern tech’s dangerous quest to rewire God's design may be catapulting us into the end times

In this day and age, technology is no longer just about efficiency. It’s about pushing the limits, regardless of the consequences.

Earlier this month, a scientific breakthrough occurred when neurotechnology company Eon Systems took a complete digital map of a fruit fly’s brain and ran it inside a virtual fly body in a simulated world. The digital fly started walking, grooming itself, and behaving just like a real one — all from its brain wiring alone.

But Eon Systems isn’t stopping there. The company plans to do the same for a mouse brain next — and eventually for a human one. If successful, it could ultimately allow the human consciousness to live on in perpetuity in a digital format.

The spiritual implications of this are massive, says BlazeTV host Rick Burgess. On this episode of “Strange Encounters,” he explores the growing theory that our quest for technological dominance is inextricably linked to the end times.

This kind of “digital consciousness” that fuses the real and virtual worlds is very “dangerous,” Rick warns.

“[Eon Systems is] trying to reflect a version of God creating things,” he says.

When the original blueprints for God’s good creations are tampered with, biblical history paints a terrifying picture of what follows: divine wrath.

Rick points to Genesis 6, which documents the mysterious Nephilim, which many believe were a race of human-demon half-breeds that resulted from fallen angels reproducing with human women.

“One of the most plausible theories about the Nephilim is [that] when God became so angry when demons — fallen angels — were able to reproduce with human women … he killed everybody except for Noah and his family,” says Rick.

Satan’s specific crime in this particular scenario, he argues, was attempting to “mimic God” creating the perfect “God-man” in Jesus by creating his own counterfeit god-man in the Nephilim.

While Satan’s evil plot was foiled by the great flood, his desire to spawn his own dark creations will live on until his final defeat. Rick wonders if some of our modern technological advancements — especially those that seek to rewire what is natural — are linked to Satan’s ultimate plot to unleash unmitigated darkness across the earth in the final days before Christ’s second coming and the final climactic pouring out of God's wrath on the earth.

“Can Satan find himself in this technology, working with these people — unbeknownst to them, I'm sure — to take modern technology and the whole AI world and begin to use it for the things he's still going to do in the future?” he asks.

While Rick thinks it’s plausible that dystopian technology will play a role in the end times, he doesn’t subscribe to the theory that the Antichrist prophesied throughout Scripture will be some kind of half-human, half-robot cyborg.

“I think it's pretty obvious in Scripture that Antichrist will be a human being,” he says.

But that doesn’t mean the Antichrist won’t be dependent on modern technology. In fact, Rick suspects that he will be.

He refers to Revelation 13, in which it is prophesied that the Antichrist — or “the beast” — will appear to be resurrected after a “mortal head wound,” leading many blind followers marveling at his supposed divine power.

Rick envisions a scenario in which this prophecy comes to fruition through modern technology.

“You think you couldn't take AI technology and fake a mortal head wound and a resurrection? You could do that easily,” he says.

As for the scientists striving to fuse human life with technology, Rick still believes they very well could play a role in Satan’s sinister plot — even if nothing more than creating another race of “hybrids” that are abominations to God.

“I do think this is going to be an attempt for mankind … under demonic direction to start trying to play God and create animals and create human beings, which is extremely dangerous territory,” he warns.

While Eon Systems is still a ways off from experimenting on human brains, others are already doing it. In the next part of this episode, Rick dives into another dystopian tech story involving a biotech startup that built a computer using living human brain cells and is now teaching it to play the video game Doom. To get the full story, watch the episode above.

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