‘Jamika and Her Giant Peach’: Dave Landau’s Jennifer Newsom roast will have you cackling

An old clip of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Gavin Newsom’s wife, has resurfaced and is going viral.

In the video, Newsom shares some parenting tips to help create an inclusive environment for kids.

When Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau saw it, they came away with one conclusion: Jennifer Newsom is “even worse” than her radical husband.

On this episode of “Stu and Dave Do America,” the duo engage in hilarious banter about the “first partner of California” (a title Newsom herself coined to be gender-inclusive).

In the resurfaced clip, Newsom says, “I’ve given our boys dolls — even if they tear the head off ... to learn that care and caregiving is not just an activity that’s reserved for women, but that it’s also an activity that is a responsibility of men.”

“What I’ve done with both my daughters and my sons is if I’m reading a book and the protagonist is a male, I just change the ‘he’ to a ‘she.’ ... I want them to see that women can be the center of a story, that women matter, that women are interesting,” she added.

Newsom then celebrated that we’re in a period of history where we can “deconstruct all these gender roles” and “limiting narratives.”

Stu calls her the “prototypical feminist left-wing nut job.”

Dave is more savage in his response. “How are you going to do well in school when you’re just making up stuff? Like, what are they going to do, book reports on ‘Jamika and Her Giant Peach’? ‘If You Give a Hoe a Cookie’? ... ‘Christy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’?” he gibes.

“I don’t think being gay is a choice, but she makes me feel like being gay is not only a choice, but it’s your parents’ choice,” he laughs.

Stu points out the flawed logic in Newsom’s parenting tactics: “You’re not only playing the gender games with your kids there; you’re actually misleading them about the book you’re reading.”

“She reminds me of the wife of every super popular jock that met his wife in high school. And you just go, like, "Oh god, you’re just here to serve a purpose,” Dave says.

“They want to sound interesting, but you just know she has a sign that says, ‘It’s wine o’clock somewhere’ in her kitchen. She’s just that woman,” he jeers, speculating that Newsom is “on wine or Xanax or both.”

To hear more of Stu and Dave’s hysterical commentary, watch the episode above.

Want more from Stu and Dave?

To enjoy more of Stu and Dave's lethal blend of wit, humor, and insightful commentary subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.