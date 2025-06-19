A child’s ‘secret weapon’ against LGBTQ indoctrination in schools

When BlazeTV host Steve Deace of the "Steve Deace Show" was jokingly asked to write a children’s book mocking the Pride movement, a light bulb flashed in his mind.

“I actually went home that night and kind of wrote out a loose outline and then worked on it for the next few months from there, and what you have now is the finished product, ‘Richie Meets the Rainbow,’” Deace tells BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere on “Stu Does America.”

The book centers on a young boy named Richie, who goes to school to find “the rainbow-fisted teacher with the blue hair and the nose ring who was there to indoctrinate them.”

“Except Richie has a secret weapon,” Deace explains. “He’s got a dad. And so he goes home, and instead of saying, ‘Shut up, son, I’m watching the game,’ Dad says, ‘You know what, I can pause the game, son.’”

That’s when Richie’s dad shows him the Bible and walks him through the true story of the rainbow.

“He wants his son to know that, quote, ‘unrepentant savages’ have co-opted this with the intent of brainwashing him and future generations, and he’s going to do something that also is not very prevalent in today’s culture. His dad’s going to get active and going to be a constant force at the school board meeting to make sure ... that the voiceless have a voice in him, and set the example,” Deace says.

“That’s how Richie is saved from the demonic school system,” he continues.

While it’s written as a children’s book, it’s actually meant for adults to truly understand what is going on within the school system and leftist indoctrination — and how to stand up and stop it.

“If you’re not a communist, they treat you like you’re a fascist, racist, misogynist, xenophobic, homophobic bigot anyway, so you might as well earn their scorn,” he adds.

Deace had unsurprisingly struggled to get the book published.

“There weren’t a lot of people anxious to publish this. I had to actually publish this book on my own for the first time,” Deace explains. “I had to go to Hungary, Stu, to hire an illustrator that would actually draw this book for me.”

“Not a lot of people, even on the right, anxious to tell this story, which probably tells you one of the reasons why we’re in the position on the right we’re currently in,” he adds.

