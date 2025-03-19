COVID cover-up exposed: New York Times article reveals conspiracy theorists were right all along

Five years ago, Americans were locked down to stop the spread of COVID-19, but they weren’t allowed to ask questions. Specifically, questions regarding “the science.”

Which is why it’s shocking that a recent New York Times op-ed by Zeynep Tufekci, titled “We Were Badly Misled About the Event That Changed Our Lives,” was even allowed to be published.

“Take the real story behind two very influential publications that quite early in the pandemic cast the lab leak theory as baseless. The first was a March 2020 paper in the journal Nature Medicine, which was written by five prominent scientists and declared that no ‘laboratory-based scenario’ for the pandemic virus was plausible,” Tufekci writes.

“We later learned through congressional subpoenas of their Slack conversations, that while the scientists publicly said the scenario was implausible, privately, many of its authors considered the scenario not just plausible, but likely,” the author continues.

The article reveals that evolutionary biologist Christian Anderson wrote in those Slack messages that “the lab escape version of the story is so freakin’ likely to have happened because they were already doing this type of work, and the molecular data is fully consistent with that scenario.”

“Now, that’s kind of a big thing, right? They’re admitting this. You might remember. You might not remember how far this cover-up went,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments.

The article goes on to claim that Jeremy Farrar, who is now the chief scientist at the World Health Organization, suggested that the scientists researching the origins of COVID-19 rule out the lab leak theory “even more directly.”

Stu, while disturbed by the findings, is surprised that the New York Times is publishing a story calling this out — when it was guilty of this itself.

“The New York Times wrote about this stuff all the time and shamed people all the time for this type of stuff,” he says, adding, “and they went even farther than that.”

