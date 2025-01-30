Insurance scam? Hunter Biden's art BURNED in Los Angeles wildfires

In a devastating loss to the American artistic canon, a trove of nearly 200 pieces of art by Hunter Biden has been lost to the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles.

The art had been in storage near the Pacific Palisades home of Biden’s Hollywood attorney, Kevin Morris, and was valued at “millions of dollars.”

“Watching all of this develop though in L.A. is sad, and there’s been some real tragic stories,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” tells comedian Dave Landau. “Maybe the most tragic is the loss of Hunter Biden’s artwork. I was devastated by this.”

“I had a Froot Loop necklace coming in the mail from him,” Landau adds, joking, “I think in no way the fact that it’s valued at millions and millions of dollars and somehow got burned, I don’t see an insurance scam at all.”

Burguiere thinks it all sounds a little fishy as well.

“I saw that news came out and they were like, ‘Oh, millions of dollars destroyed in his artwork,’ and it's like, did he just ship that in from out of town when the fire happened?” Stu asks. “Like, they were all held in Marietta, Georgia, and then they got them on a plane, flew them out there, lit them all on fire and hoped nobody noticed?”

“Exactly, and they’re just like, ‘All right, let’s hide it at my lawyer’s house,’” Landau agrees. “‘Let’s hide it there. We’ll say they’re worth millions, ‘cause they’re very rare. It’s not like I make these every time I smoke crack.’”

“It’s an endless amount of paintings too. It’s not rare. He makes them constantly. There’s no value to them. The only reason why anybody ever bought one of those was to launder money or because Joe was like, ‘Hey, you know my kid, yeah, the special one,’” he continues.

“And they’re like, ‘He’s not special, Joe,’” he adds, still mocking Joe. “‘But you know what I’m saying, like, would you just buy one of his, I want to feel like he has a talent.’”

