Superman's message to MAGA: ‘You’re not American’ if you don’t love immigrants

After being fired by Disney in 2018 for pedophilia and rape comments spotlighted on social media, “Superman” director James Gunn is no stranger to cancel culture.

However, this time, he’s facing backlash from conservatives after calling Superman “an immigrant that came from other places” in a new interview.

“I’m not here to judge people,” he told Variety magazine at the "Superman" premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. “I think this is a movie about kindness, and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in the film, also took issue with the backlash.

“We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants, and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way,” his brother said.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere is disappointed that yet another Hollywood film is going the woke route.

“Did you follow what happened with 'Snow White'? Did you see that whole situation? Did you not notice that people don’t want this type of messaging inside their movies? And if you’re going to do it, just shut up about it. Let people, you know, lead the horse to water, if you will. You don’t need to take the horse’s head and jam it under the liquid,” Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.”

According to Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of the Federalist, the outlook for the film isn’t bright anyway — and he has an interesting theory as to why they’re already jamming the immigration story down America’s throats.

“The movie is terrible, test audiences hated it, and they’re now running the Lady Ghostbusters marketing op so they can blame bigotry for their movie tanking instead of taking responsibility for making a garbage movie,” Davis said in a post on X .

“I kind of like that idea,” Burguiere comments, adding, “It’s certainly possible.”

