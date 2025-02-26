Ratted out by ‘friends’ after January 6 — Hollywood comedian tells ALL

Once beloved by many in Hollywood, comedian Jay Johnston was not prepared for what simply supporting President Trump in 2016 — and attending the infamous January 6 protest in 2021— would bring him.

Johnston was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for attending the protest, but he has now been pardoned by the president.

The police report reads, “Several members of the crowd joined together to push against police in a concerted movement. Johnston participated in this concerted movement and pushed along with other rioters for several seconds.”

“Now, that is a shocking accusation,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” jokes to Johnston, adding, “Could this possibly be true?”

“It is not true. I was bravely trying to get my balance. I had my hands on the person in front of me, trying to stand up, because the crush was coming, and everyone was off balance,” he explains.

The police report gets even more damning.

“At approximately 3:05 pm, CCTV shows that Johnston was handed a bottle of water by another rioter. Johnston then handed that bottle of water to a third rioter, who used it to wash his eyes out. Johnston then assisted at least three other rioters by pouring the water on the rioter faces,” the report says.

“They were appreciative of the water,” Johnston says, explaining that these protesters were reeling from mace or pepper spray. “I didn’t realize it was a crime at that point, and it still doesn’t seem like one right now.”

Even his friends used the opportunity to throw him under the bus.

“I had texted a friend of mine, and he relayed the information to another friend of ours, who was actually a closer friend, and that close friend texted me sort of digging for information. Like, ‘Oh, so you’re at the Capitol, what’s it like, what happened?'” Johnston explains.

“I said, you know, it was in the papers whatever, about it being ‘not violent, and then it was violent, and it was untastic,’” he continues. “I made a joke, and then they used that in court and everything.”

“So this was a close friend of mine who totally ratted me out and snitched and everything and a real bummer, but everybody just turned their backs on me. There wasn’t anyone who was like, ‘Gosh man, I don’t know what the heck you were doing there, but tell me what happened, like help me understand,’” he adds.

