Radical killers turned campus heroes: How colleges idolize political violence

If you stumble onto any delusional radical left winger’s social media today, you’re likely to find them celebrating violence they view as revolutionary — and Jay Greene of the Heritage Foundation knows where it all begins.

“College courses routinely romanticize political violence by featuring violent revolutionaries, terrorists who are blood-drenched murderers, and featuring their works in course assignments and presenting their actions in favorable terms,” Greene tells BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere on “Stu Does America.”

“And so it’s not surprising that young people might get the idea that it’s justifiable for the advancement of justice, or some other worthy cause to engage in political violence, because in their college courses, they read works by people who did precisely that,” he continues.

Greene pointed out Angela Davis, Bill Ayers, and Assata Shakur, “each of whom were involved in revolutionary movements in the '60s and '70s” and “each of whom was accused of murder.”

Davis was a leader in the Black Panther movement who bought the guns used in the 1970 courtroom takeover in which the judge was killed, the DA was shot, and a member of the jury was seriously wounded.

“She managed to get off on the claim that she didn’t know what the guns were going to be used for,” Greene explains.

“She later became the vice presidential candidate for the Communist Party in the United States, and in Moscow, received the Lenin prize. That’s not the John Lennon prize, but the Vladimir Lenin prize, for her efforts to advance violent revolution in the United States,” he continues.

“Now, not only does she have books in over 2,000 syllabi in U.S. colleges, not only that, but she is regularly a distinguished speaker, gets paid between $30,000 and $50,000 per appearance at U.S. universities, and she herself is a professor out in the California public university system,” he adds.

Bill Ayers and Assata Shakur have similar stories, now “read in college and lauded in college despite their blood-drenched past.”

“It’s unbelievable how deep this goes,” Stu comments.

“If you think about it, if you go and shoot a health care CEO who’s a father in the back, as in, you know, in cold blood, you’re treated as a hero,” he continues while explaining there’s clear incentives for becoming a violent revolutionary on the left.

“We see lots of people celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. The incentives seem to be lined up to a certain type of leftist, particularly a young leftist who’s going to see this as something that maybe they just get praised for, if they do, and at the very least, they will be seen in the history books as this hero,” he says.

“That’s entirely true,” Greene agrees. “You know, the people that we lionize as heroes to our children throughout their entire educational development and personal development, including in their college courses, they’re going to want to imitate.”

