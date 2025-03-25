Big Soda paid MAGA influencers to defend junk food

Major soda companies attempted to secretly buy off conservative social media personalities to fight against SNAP benefit reforms — but social media users were too quick to catch on.

It all began with X user Nick Sortor, who posted evidence on the social media platform that a company called Influenceable was cutting big checks to MAGA-aligned influencers on behalf of Big Soda.

“Over the past 48 hours, several large supposedly MAGA-aligned ‘influencers’ posted almost identical talking points fed to them, convincing you MAHA was out of line for not wanting soda purchases with food stamps (SNAP),” Sortor wrote in a post.

“Some even slimely [sic] invoked PRESIDENT TRUMP as an emotional manipulation tactic, referring to his Diet Coke button. Not a SINGLE ONE of them disclosed they were paid for these posts, which led readers to believe a general SODA BAN was in the works,” he added.

X users like Eric Daugherty were accused of the grift, who wrote in a post: “Important: We cannot allow Make America Healthy Again messaging to be used to force needy Americans into not buying certain things. Some officials in DC are working on trying to prevent Americans on SNAP food stamps from using those benefits to purchase any soda.”

“Remember when New York City Democrats tried to prevent people from buying and consuming soda? It backfired big time. President Trump literally has a Diet Coke button in his Oval Office. Let people think and decide for themselves. Anyone can consume soda and be perfectly fine in moderation, unless we’re just going to ban every food with sugar in it for SNAP Americans,” he added.

While Daughtery was among those who took the cash, other influencers, like Riley Gaines, refused. Gaines wrote that they offered to pay her to post, but she gave them a “big fat heck no.”

Unlike the others, Stu Burguiere isn’t shocked in the slightest.

“This shouldn’t be that shocking to anybody, right? I mean, this is how the influencer industry sort of works, right? Like you get paid to post,” Burguiere says.

“Fact, a lot of times, I hire people to post for me, because I hate it so much. I actually pay to post. Who’s the real idiot here,” he jokes.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.