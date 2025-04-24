Destruction of male-only spaces needs to stop — if we want masculinity to survive

The fight for women to maintain their spaces without males infiltrating them is important and only just beginning — but they’re not the only ones whose sacred spaces are being threatened.

“We’ve had this debate here over the past few years about women’s-only spaces and how guys who say that they’re women seem to be invading them quite a bit, and I think that’s set off the appropriate amount of outrage,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” tells Independent Women’s Forum senior legal analyst Inez Stepman.

“We’ve been having this huge national conversation mostly spurred by people of one sex who claim to be the opposite sex, and of men, biological men, invading women’s spaces. And of course, that’s a big deal in some ways, more sort of direct or obvious or urgent, when we see girls losing sports competitions and in a totally unfair way,” Stepman explains.

“Or even we see women’s safety threatened in prisons because we’re putting male sex offenders who claim that they’re women in women’s prisons,” she continues, noting that when the tables are turned and it’s men losing their spaces, it's a “slower burn.”

“Slowly, one by one, since the 1990s and early 2000s, there have been virtually no organized spaces where men can gather together and know that there won’t be any women around, and I think that’s been a negative,” she adds.

And this has been affecting their social lives gravely, as one in four men under 30 don’t consider themselves to have any close friends.

Stepman believes this to be a consequence of not only having fewer and fewer male only spaces, but also the modern obsession with sexualizing male friendships.

In a piece she wrote for National Review on this topic called “Men Need Single-Sex Spaces Too,” Stepman uses Frodo and Sam from "The Lord of the Rings" as an example.

“There’s all those gay jokes; it seems homoerotic to people because we’re so unfamiliar with the idea of close bonds and close friendships,” she explains, adding that even the military has now been infiltrated by women.

But it doesn’t stop there. Once just for boys learning survival skills and, ultimately, how to be men, the Boy Scouts are now allowing girls to join.

“I just think we have lost a lot by making sure that even the Boy Scouts is not allowed to be just for boys to learn how to be boys and grow up into men,” Stepman says.

“I think it’s really time to reconsider that cultural push,” she adds.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.