Where your money goes: Elon's DOGE cuts expose government waste

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has been hard at work, efficiently exposing those government agencies that are anything but efficient.

The department has uncovered some seriously wasteful bills that American taxpayers would have been footing, and as their search goes on, it only seems to get worse.

“The Department of Government Efficiency’s message said, ‘U.S. taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been canceled,’” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” begins, reading from the top, “$10 million for Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision.”

“Now, there’s a lot of things to care about in the world, a lot of things to focus on. The schlongs of men in Mozambique?” Stu asks, shocked. “Just really not my concern, and it’s no offense to those males.”

Our government was also planning to send $9.7 million for UC Berkeley to develop a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise-driven skills.

“Do I think that might be nice, would it be nice, if people in Cambodia had entrepreneurial skills? Sure. Not our responsibility,” Stu says, before noting an additional $2.3 million was to be spent on strengthening independent voices in Cambodia.

“We’re very focused on Cambodia,” he adds, confused.

U.S. taxpayer dollars were also going to be spent to the tune of $32 million on the Prague Civil Society Center.

“I don’t care what Civil Society Center it is, wherever it is, shouldn’t be ours, certainly,” Stu says.

But that’s not all for Prague.

Our government set aside $40 million for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Prague and $14 million for improving public procurement in Serbia.

“I really don’t care how they procure things in Serbia, that’s not our responsibility. Not your responsibility when you work your a** off every single day, and you go to work, and then you have to pay taxes, and those dollars for your entire life add up,” Stu says.

“That should piss you off,” he adds.

