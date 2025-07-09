Texas flood lies: From FEMA cuts to climate blame

The devastating Texas flood tragedy has been met with heroism, kindness, and, of course, a shocking surge of political spin and falsehoods from the left.

“You get the run-of-the-mill, standard nonsense, of course, from House Democrats saying climate change is obviously a part of the Texas flooding,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.”

“You can understand the corollary of why you might say something as dumb as that. The issue, of course, is, why would you go to that place right now? I mean, even if you think climate change is the issue, you’re not solving it tomorrow,” he continues. “You don’t need to dance on the graves of all the dead children today to make your political point.”

“But of course, they can’t do that,” he adds, before comparing how CNN’s Dana Bash handled the flooding in North Carolina under Biden versus the way she’s handling the flooding in Texas under Trump.

“The former president is falsely accusing federal relief agencies of maliciously withholding and misusing aid,” Bash said on CNN, playing a clip of Trump blasting Biden for giving North Carolina residents $750 while shelling out billions to foreign countries.

“What you just heard is not true. They’re rumors and they’re lies, and they are hurting the very people that thousands of FEMA emergency responders are trying to help,” she continued.

Now, after the Texas floods, Bash appears to be blaming National Weather Service cuts the Trump administration made, asking Rep. Joaquin Castro, “Do you have any indication whether those or other cuts helped play a role in the fact that the people in the flood zone were not prepared and certainly not evacuated?”

“The National Weather Service did warn about this,” Burguiere comments. “As we pointed out, when you make a warning and it’s the middle of the night and the whole thing develops between midnight and 4 a.m., it’s really, really hard to get enough people awake to avoid tragedy.”

According to NWS meteorologist Jason Runyen, most offices usually have two on staff when the weather is benign, and there were five on staff the night of the storm.

The NWS office also issued a flood watch for the area at 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, which was 15 hours in advance. While a flash flood warning was issued at 1:14 a.m., most residents were likely asleep.

Even a reporter on ABC News explained that “they were actually staffed extra because they knew it would be a big night.”

“Do I think that something happened from the weather service side that was related to that? No. I think that they were staffed fully. I think they did the best they could and put out the warnings in a pretty timely fashion,” the reporter said.

“There you go. I mean, it’s not just the conservatives saying that. If you actually find people who are honest in the media — and you had an example there — they will tell you that this had nothing to do with Trump's funding issues,” Burguiere adds.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.