The left’s ‘immigration hero’ exposed: Ian Roberts’ false credentials unravel

The left’s latest immigration martyr, former Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts, was lauded as a hero — but just like many left-wing heroes before him, Roberts isn’t the man he was sold to be.

Several dozen students even gathered at the state capitol calling for Roberts’ release from the Sioux City jail where he’s currently being held, holding signs reading, “Radical empathy,” which is a tagline he supposedly used frequently.

A group of his supporters even hung a banner from a bridge above the interstate that read, “Free Dr. Roberts,” while cars honked in support.

Roberts, a native of Guyana, with an existing weapons charge from 2020, is facing deportation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Innocent man, never did a thing wrong,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says sarcastically. “Just the tyranny of the Trump administration is what you should take from this. ... This is the poster boy of the left. If his story falls apart, then maybe the whole immigration case falls apart.”

“This is a little bit you need to know about our Dr. Ian Roberts, the poster boy of immigration for the left. Ian Roberts, who immigration authorities say was living and working in the U.S. illegally ... claimed in his 2023 application that he received a doctorate in urban educational leadership from Morgan State University in 2007, according to documents the Associated Press obtained through a public records request,” Burguiere explains.

“Although Roberts was enrolled in that doctorate program from 2002 to 2007, the school’s public relations office confirmed in an email that he didn’t receive that degree,” he continues.

Roberts also has MIT Sloan School of Management listed among the schools where he studied, but a university spokesperson claimed there are no records of Roberts attending.

But that’s not all.

The director of human resources for the Millcreek Township School District, Melody Ellington, “claimed that she faced unspecified unlawful treatment after she was hired and worked for Roberts from July 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.”

According to a settlement agreement, Ellington claimed “that she was unfairly pushed out of her job and that she had ‘threatened litigation,’ while district administrators denied wrongdoing.”

The district later agreed to pay her $250,000.

Then when Roberts was approached by ICE in late September, he sped away in his vehicle.

“Now, that’s not the normal behavior of a person who’s the superintendent of a large city’s school district, but okay,” Burguiere says, noting that Roberts’ car was later discovered abandoned.

“Again, you don’t typically speed away from cops and abandon your vehicle, not normally,” he adds.

