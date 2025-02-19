‘Evil, demonic behavior’: Drag queen and trans worship at the Cathedral of Hope church

The Cathedral of Hope church in Dallas celebrated the "Art of Drag" during a service followed by a drag brunch — and in a show of bravery, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales sacrificed her own sanity to attend and report on the event.

The celebration was supposed to be an “act of defiance and in response to the numerous bills introduced in the Texas legislature attacking drag performers and transgender people.”

“During the services, we will take a few moments to bless and affirm those who use drag as an art form and affirm our transgender siblings made in the image of God,” read a promotional message on the Cathedral of Hope’s website.

“I did go, and I wish that I hadn’t,” Gonzales tells BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere on “Stu Does America,” before showing him the footage she captured during the event.

In one scene, drag performers — and an adult on his hands and knees in a furry costume — lined up at the front of the church to applause from those in the pews.

“That’s not an actual dog,” Stu says, but “a human being who’s crawling on all fours in front of a church. This is really what’s happening.”

“That actually happened at a church this weekend. Again, it was all drag performers. People dressed as women that were men, I guess vice versa as well, and at least one person who is being led on a leash,” he continues.

“I laugh so I don’t cry,” Gonzales chimes in. “I’m the one who has to go document these events. It really is startling to be there in what they call a house of God.”

“They’ve got all these big, beautiful crosses everywhere, and to watch this evil, demonic behavior taking place with crosses all around, symbols of God all around, is the most unsettling thing,” she continues. “I mean, it’s bad when it's with kids, right? But this one being in a house of God, they say, you just feel it in your gut.”

