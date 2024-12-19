3 INFURIATING reasons to REJECT the new spending bill

The 1,547-page spending bill Speaker Mike Johnson released on Tuesday night has sparked widespread scrutiny from Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, for the long list of multibillion-dollar add-ons that practically make it an omnibus bill.

Glenn Beck and Liz Wheeler review three of the most egregious proposals outlined in this catastrophic “Continuing Resolution.”

While there are certainly more than just three issues with this CR, Liz says there’s one that’s so egregious, it should be enough to make Congress vote against it.

“There is a one-year renewal of what's called the ‘Global Engagement Center,”’ which is “a sub-agency of the State Department” that was started to “combat foreign disinformation,” Liz explains. In other words, “It’s a narrative-setting body.”

The department was said to operate exclusively abroad, but then suddenly, “It was aimed at us,” says Liz. “It is the nexus of the censorship industrial complex, which has obviously been used against President Trump” and was behind the “Hunter Biden laptop story being censored on Facebook and on Twitter.”

“You need to say no to this bill. You need to call your House of Representatives and say, ‘No, no, that’s not what we just voted for ... and we will primary every single one that votes yes,”’ says Glenn, adding that he’s in favor of a shutdown.

“This happens every year. We get to Christmas; Congress knows that we're busy taking care of our families and enjoying the holiday and going to church, and they try to cram all this poison through. Speaker Johnson, you promised not to do this. You are betraying not only your constituents but the entire American public,” condemns Liz.

The second poisonous proposal outlined in the CR “allows the government to declare a national emergency in the case of another COVID-19-like virus and force vaccines,” “vaccine passports,” and “masking” on the American people.

“All of the COVID tyranny — this expands it,” says Liz.

Most disturbingly, however, is the part of the bill that “will give [the federal government] additional power to conduct gain of function research” in the event of a national emergency.

“I can't think of anything that's not obscene to say,” says Glenn in disgust.

To hear more about the spending bill that may or may not shut down the government, watch the clip above.

