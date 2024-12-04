4 MAJOR cover-ups Kash Patel would EXPOSE as FBI director

Intelligence community veteran Kash Patel, whom Donald Trump has tapped to replace Christopher Wray as the next FBI director, is going to flip the agency on its head with his plans to declassify documents that have long been kept secret.

Glenn Beck, who interviewed Patel last year, lists four cover-ups he believes Patel would expose as the next director of the FBI.

1. The Epstein list

“Who has Jeffery Epstein’s black book?” Glenn asked in the interview.

“The FBI,” Patel stated bluntly before clarifying that it’s specifically “under direct control of the director of the FBI.”

“All these local law enforcement communities get funding from the DOJ and FBI for local programs, and if you don't cooperate, you're not getting your million dollars. ...That's how they play the game. That's why you don't have the black book,” he added.

“On day one [of Trump’s second term], roll out the black book,” he said.

2. The January 6 pipe bombs

In regard to the still-missing J6 pipe bomber, who was captured on CCTV cameras, Patel says, "Release all of the footage."

“On day one, play the rest of the video of the pipe bomber,” he told Glenn, reiterating that we “need a central node to be continuously declassifying.”

“I'm telling you as the former number two in the [intelligence community], they over-classify 50% of the stuff there to protect the Deep State.”

3. The 'deleted' J6 text messages

Patel told Glenn that he is also in favor of releasing the mysteriously deleted text messages between Secret Service agents surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

“On day one, roll out all of the text messaging communications we were told were deleted,” he said.

4. Russiagate

“We still haven’t seen half of the Russiagate report that we wrote. It’s still under lock and key,” Patel told Glenn.

“We put 10,000 man hours against John Brennan’s team that did it, and we found out why they came up with their bogus conclusion, but we couldn't sell it to the world because we couldn't talk about it, and the government gangsters came in and buried it,” he explained.

Needless to say, Glenn is excited for Kash Patel to head the FBI.

To hear Glenn’s commentary on Kash Patel and what he hopes he will achieve in the role of FBI director, watch the clip above.

