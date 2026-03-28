7 dogs destined for China’s illegal meat market miraculously escape and lead each other home — but that's only half the story, says Glenn Beck

A video out of China is grabbing the world by the heartstrings. Published less than two weeks ago, it has already racked up over 270 million views.

The footage, taken by a citizen in China’s Jilin province, captures a pack of seven dogs walking down the highway, led by a corgi.

The pack had allegedly been stolen and put in a moving truck, destined for the illegal dog meat market. But they miraculously escaped and walked together for over 10 miles through freezing conditions, with the pack protecting an injured German shepherd.

All seven dogs made it safely back home to their families.

This “should be a movie,” says Glenn Beck.

But the heartwarming footage everyone is swooning over is only half the story, he says.

“This story has captured 270 million people because it's what we're missing,” says Glenn. “We're living in a time where everything is breaking into pieces — our communities, our families, our nations, truth, everything.”

To compensate for this widespread fracturing, many of us, he says, are being told, "Look out for yourself. Protect your own. … Don't get dragged down by somebody else's weakness.”

“And yet, here on a highway in China — a frozen highway — seven dogs reject all of that crap. … The strongest slowed down, the smallest led, the injured was protected, and the group endured,” says Glenn, noting that unlike many humans, there was no agenda behind their unity — “just loyalty; just love.”

The “covenant” kind of unity shown by this pack of dogs leads Glenn to ask a blunt question: “What the hell is wrong with us?”

He points to the push in Canada and the United States to both implement and expand assisted-suicide programs, many of which target vulnerable groups like veterans, the mentally ill, and even children.

“We're supposed to be the most loving … and we're building systems where the most vulnerable are just discarded, where the innocent can just be exterminated,” he says.

“These seven dogs are there to remind us of something ancient, something simple, something really, really true: You don't leave your own behind. … We all get home together.”

To hear more and see the sweet footage of the pack on its trek home, watch the video above.

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