Alex Jones thanks Glenn Beck for over a decade of warning about USAID's problematic anti-American agenda

The left is apoplectic after President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and DOGE’s Elon Musk are taking a giant axe to USAID, the federal agency tasked with administering humanitarian aid and development assistance in foreign countries.

As USAID-funded programs across the globe are shut down and agency employees are laid off by the thousands as a result of Trump’s 90-day funding freeze, the deep state and its media arm is creating a narrative characterized by suffering children, spreading disease, and outbreaks of violence.

But the truth is USAID has been rife with corruption, incompetence, and an anti-American agenda for a long time. Rather than furthering education, democracy, and civil society and using funds to address poverty, disease, and disaster, many of the programs funded by USAID dollars have been funneled into radical left-wing and anti-American causes.

Nobody knows this better than Glenn Beck, who’s been sounding the alarm on USAID misconduct since 2013 when he displayed a picture of armed Al-Qaeda soldiers in a USAID tent on Fox News.

Glenn recently tweeted a montage of his warnings about USAID over the years with the caption: “Ignore the panic from the Deep State over @DOGE and Trump targeting USAID. I've been telling you for OVER A DECADE it’s a scam agency and CIA front behind regime changes all over the world, using YOUR tax dollars.”

This morning, Infowars’ Alex Jones retweeted Glenn’s montage, thanking him for being the “number one force” exposing USAID corruption.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.