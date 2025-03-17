Is Andrew Tate a role model — or doing Satan's work disguised as one?

The controversial influencer Andrew Tate has taken the helm of a ship that’s steering young conservative men in a direction sold as greatness — but it’s a ship young men should be jumping instead.

“I think he is the overreaction, the pendulum is swinging so far the other way that young people are looking at him and going, ‘You know, it’s time for men to be men,’” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” tells BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Allie Beth Stuckey.

“But that’s not what men are. That’s not what a good man is,” he adds.

Stuckey is in full agreement.

“Of course, he says things that we would agree with about feminism, about the emasculation of men, and how men need to be providers, they need to be tough, they need to take care of women, but at the same time, he is a self-proclaimed pimp who has prostituted young girls on video,” Stuckey says.

“And yeah, he is on tape beating women with a belt and threatening them,” she continues. “He might say he’s different now, but I don’t know how anyone could say he’s redeemed, because he became a Muslim, which is basically just a religious justification for oppressing women.”

“I would say that no, no young man should follow him. Do we need strong male leadership examples for men? Yes. Andrew Tate is not that,” she adds.

“This is what Satan does. He’ll take a little bit of truth and then mix it in with a whole bunch of lies and pervert everything,” Glenn agrees. “And that’s what’s happening with these things. You’ll see the truth of, yeah, you know what, men should be strong.”

Rather than a leader, Glenn calls Tate a “bully” who is the “exact opposite of what a man is.”

Stu notes that it’s not just women Tate has targeted, but underage girls.

“That is the allegation we’re talking about, 14- and 15-year-old girls in some cases,” he tells Stuckey and Glenn.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.