Steve Granitz/FilmMagic | Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Australian tyrants want to imprison Elon Musk for this...
April 26, 2024
When a 16-year-old Muslim apparently stabbed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service in Australia, Elon Musk’s X erupted with footage of the attack.
Now, Australia is demanding that Elon Musk remove the video from X — not just in Australia, but around the world. However, not only does the bishop want the video to remain up, but Musk has so far refused to remove the video.
“That video was caught by the church on tape,” Glenn Beck explains, “and nobody wants it to be seen. When I say nobody, I’m saying the government doesn’t want it to be seen.”
“They told Facebook and everyone else, ‘Memory-hole this,’” he adds, noting that the reason they don’t want it to be seen is because “it was an Arab, a Muslim, attacking a Christian.”
Even the prime minister of Australia has spoken out against Elon Musk for refusing to remove the video.
“This isn’t about freedom of speech, and most Australians, of course, overwhelmingly, would never think about posting the sort of material that would cause damage,” the prime minister said.
He then called Musk “an egotist,” “totally out of touch with the values that Australian families have,” and claimed that he sees X as a “vanity project.”
“The politicians don’t want to say what kind of damage it’s doing. What it’s doing is showing Islamic extremism, that’s what it’s doing,” Glenn responds.
But the prime minister isn’t the only one going after Musk, as an Australian senator called for him to “be jailed.”
“They’re doing everything they can to destroy Elon Musk. In fact, Elon Musk is becoming very, very Trump-like in the attacks. He is being attacked on all fronts,” Glenn says.
Want more from Glenn Beck?
To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.