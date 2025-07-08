Liz Wheeler unleashes fury: FIRE Pam Bondi over Epstein cover-up scandal!

Yesterday, the Department of Justice and the FBI dropped a bombshell: The Epstein client list – the one promised by President Trump and the one Attorney General Pam Bondi said back in February was sitting on her desk pending review – doesn’t exist. The memo asserted that Epstein did not maintain a "client list" for trafficking underage girls and concluded their investigation with no further disclosures planned.

The MAGA outrage was swift. No client list means no accountability for the elites who were complicit in Epstein’s exploitation of young girls.

Many people smell a cover-up, including BlazeTV’s Liz Wheeler. On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Liz told Glenn she believes it’s time for President Trump to fire Pam Bondi.

“People care deeply about the Epstein files because there was a grisly crime that we know for a fact was committed. Epstein was convicted of that,” says Wheeler, adding that it’s no conspiracy theory to say that “there’s evidence of a cover-up.”

Back in February, Liz was among a handful of conservative influencers invited to the White House for the release of what was dubbed “The Epstein Files: Phase 1,” which was presented in official-looking binders that, to many people’s disappointment, contained mostly public documents.

At the event, “Pam Bondi bragged to us about making that cover sheet on the binder – the one that read ‘The most transparent administration in history,’” Wheeler scoffs, noting that Bondi also told her that “she had not seen the SDNY documents” and was anticipating their delivery.

Wheeler claims she’s “tried every way to Sunday to square that behavior with the announcement we got last night from the Department of Justice,” but the only thing that makes sense is duplicity.

“Contextualizing all of this, suddenly this seems like unforgivable behavior,” she says. “How could she give the American people those Phase 1 binders that contained nothing while at the same time bragging about the cover sheet ... and tell us that the SDNY had the real goods, that the binder was just proof of a deep-state cover-up ... only now to say, ‘Sorry, there’s actually nothing’?”

What’s the truth then?

Wheeler says “it’s possible, maybe even probable" that Bondi was “set up by some deep state FBI career officials trying to make a fool of her.”

“But here’s the thing,” she says, “if you are smart, if you are savvy, if you are sharp enough to be the attorney general of the United States, you verify such information; you don’t assume its veracity and publicize it for clicks, and that’s what she did.”

If this is true, then Bondi’s judgment must be called into question, Wheeler argues, asking, “Is she just click-thirsty? Is she wanting to be a Fox News star?”

“I say this somewhat sorrowfully: If I’m President Trump, I would not tolerate this behavior anymore,” she says. “[Bondi] has become a liability to his administration. ... It’s time to move on.”

To hear more, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.