‘Biden Bucks’: Democrats are using YOUR tax dollars to get votes from FELONS

The Biden administration doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to American tax dollars, so it should be no surprise that there’s a secretive executive order making the situation even less palatable.

This executive order directs federal agencies to use American tax dollars to register voters — including felons.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen calls it a “Biden Bucks” program and believes it’s completely unlawful and could sway the 2024 election.

“What this executive order back in ‘21 did is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris directed the administration and all their executive agencies to every time there was a federal touch on a citizen, to provide them voter registration information and ways to get registered to vote,” Knudsen tells Glenn Beck.

“That’s not a constitutional power given to the federal government. States regulate their own elections, period. That’s been long standing federal law, that’s been long-standing constitutional jurisprudence,” he continues.

“This is a power grab; this is pure partisan politics, and it’s bad news,” he adds.

Now, Knudsen has joined eight of his Republican attorneys general colleagues in suing the Biden administration.

“This was egregious enough that we decided the only thing we could do is sue in federal court. Oftentimes, that’s the only arrow in our quiver,” he explains.

Glenn is furious.

“They’ve stonewalled for so long, and we couldn’t find any information on what they were doing. I mean, I’ve been on this since the first week of the Biden administration, and nobody could get any information,” he says.

“Now here we are in August. We’re what, 12 weeks away? By the time you get into federal court, September maybe, what can be done?” he asks Knudsen.

“We’re hoping to get a rapid injunction here,” Knudsen explains, adding, “that’s the hope, is that we get this in front of a federal judge, and we can get a restraining order and an injunction quickly before too much damage is done.”

