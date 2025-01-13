Microsoft elites EXPOSE the entire playbook by re-opening Three Mile Island

The Three Mile Island power plant was the scene of the worst commercial nuclear accident in United States history. While zero people died, it’s been used ever since as the media’s poster child for why we can’t invest in nuclear energy.

That is until now.

Constellation Energy, which claims to be America’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy, has just announced that it has signed the largest ever power purchase agreement with Bill Gates’ Microsoft — which in light of this agreement will be reopening Three Mile Island for business.

“Wow,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” comments. “Well, what about solar panels, Bill? What about wind power?”

Gates also invested $1 billion in a nuclear power plant that broke ground in Kemmerer, Wyoming, last June.

“Now two power plants. Both of them nuclear,” Glenn says, shocked. “Nothing to worry about here. Bill Gates is a responsible human being, and so is nuclear power. It’s clean, and it’s good for the environment, and it’s totally acceptable.”

However, what Glenn really wants to know is why this is necessary.

“Why do they need this power? Not because you’re having a hard time affording electricity. Not because you’re having a hard time affording heat for your house. Not because they want to get rid of natural gas and want all of our stoves and everything else to be run on electricity. Not because we are switching over to battery cars, or that’s what they hope,” Glenn says.

“Bill Gates wants power because he wants to be the king of the world with AI, [and] he needs nuclear power plants, so he gets to build them. It’s almost as if we’re not allowed to talk about that either,” he continues, adding, “We’re not allowed to even talk about one for us. No, no, no. We have to have nuclear power plants for our new god of AI.”

