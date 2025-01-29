Black MAGA influencer: New York mag intentionally cropped black people out of photo of my Trump event

In a recent story titled “The Cruel Kids’ Table,” New York magazine writer Brock Colyar claimed that a new generation of young Republicans — “casually cruel Trumpers," he labeled them — are "conquering Washington."

The story’s feature photo exhibits a group of poshly dressed, mostly Caucasian young adults celebrating the first night of Donald Trump’s presidency at a swanky party thrown in honor of 30 influencers who played a pivotal role in Trump’s election. In the article, Colyar, who attended the event, corroborated the story’s feature image with a quote from an unnamed attendee: “Almost everyone is white.”

Except that was a lie.

Conservative black influencer and RNC Youth Advisory Council co-chairman CJ Pearson, who hosted the event, was intentionally left out of the story, as were other minorities in attendance, some of whom are big-name celebrities, like American rapper Waka Flocka Flame and American professional boxer Gervonta Davis.

Further, black party attendees were purposely cropped out of the article's feature photo.

In response to the story, Pearson tweeted : “I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult.”

Now Pearson meets with Glenn Beck to shed light on what is clearly another attempt by the mainstream media to perpetuate lies about Donald Trump and his supporters.

“I knew that America was getting woke under Biden, but I didn’t know that even the KKK had a DEI program, because apparently, I can now be a white supremacist!” he tells Glenn.

“I guess there weren’t enough women with penises in the crowd” for Colyar, who “identifies as nonbinary,” he laughs.

“But what’s terrible about this story is how flagrant it was. They truly believe the American people are stupid. They take that photo to insinuate that this was some KKK kumbaya,” Pearson says, noting that New York magazine did not reach out to him for comment, excluded him from the story, and intentionally “cropped out the black people” in the photo.

Pearson tells Glenn that when he looked at New York magazine’s Instagram post of the photo, many of the comments ignorantly labeled the partygoers as “Hitler’s youth” — “a group of which I was not aware that I was even eligible for membership,” he jokes.

“I think that the reason that they’re so upset is because they cannot stand to see people that believe what we believe happy in this country.”

To hear more of the interview, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.