Charlie Kirk and Glenn STUN crowd at AmFest: Trump’s ‘Golden Era’ is our second chance

The past four years have been full of challenges — to say the least — but Glenn Beck and Charlie Kirk don’t believe it was all for naught.

And in a recent speech at AmFest, they drove that point home beautifully.

“Is it possible that we are entering a golden era? That an American renaissance is on the way?” Kirk asked Glenn.

“Absolutely possible,” Glenn responded. “Charlie, you’ve listened to me since you were a little kid. For 14 years. So I’m never positive about things. I’m always like, ‘OK, here’s how it’s going to go wrong. The Titanic is going to sink, and we’re all aboard.’ I haven’t been optimistic like this since probably 2001, before the World Trade Center came down.”

“We’ve been given another chance, and let’s stop forcing our will and our way on things. If Donald Trump would have won in 2020, we wouldn’t know all of the things that we know now. We wouldn’t know how deep this thing went,” he continued.

As the audience broke out in applause, Kirk noted that “everyone here is applauding the fact that we didn’t take power in 2020.”

“That is the sign of a very mature movement here. Not a bitter one, not a scorned movement, but a movement that looks back and says, in Romans 12:2, ‘God will use all things for good, for those who love him.’”

“And at the time in 2020, we were like, ‘This country is over, it’s terrible,’ but God knew what he was doing to strengthen our movement to make this term,” he added.

