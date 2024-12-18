Chip Roy says REPUBLICANS denied these 3 simple requests for Speaker Johnson's funding bill

Last night, Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled the highly anticipated 1,547-page short-term funding bill that was said to be released before last weekend.

Republican lawmakers and DOGE’s Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have expressed vehement opposition to the bill’s many add-ons that will only increase the nation’s already mountainous deficit.

Adding to the frustration is the fact that Congress is now forced to vote on a bill it doesn't even have time to properly review before the December 20 deadline, which if missed, would result in a government shutdown just days before Christmas.

One of the bill’s biggest critics is Texas Congressman Chip Roy.

“We hate this bill. This bill is not great,” he told Glenn Beck.

Even still — the Freedom Caucus countered by asking for three simple things:

1. Agree to follow the 72-hour rule, which gives members “72 hours to review the bill.”

2. Hold a vote to “return non-defense spending to pre-COVID 2019/2020 levels” — a decision that “would save $110 billion” and compensate for the disaster-relief spending in the bill.

3. A ban on selling off the border wall materials.

“That’s all we asked for, and we couldn’t get that,” Roy said. "This isn't just about leadership being exposed. This is the entire Republican Conference. People need to understand that.”

To hear more on the bill, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.