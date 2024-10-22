'Conspiracy theorist’ Trump right AGAIN as FBI admits LIE about crime being down

As the news cycle moves fast as ever, the Trump-Harris ABC News Presidential Debate has all but faded into obscurity.

However, there’s something very important from the debate to remember. That is, when moderator David Muir “fact-checked” Trump when he claimed that crime is on the rise.

Because it turns out the former president — who was made to look like a crazy "conspiracy theorist" for his statement — was right. Freshly added footnotes reveal that the FBI released a massive change to the crime stats that Muir was citing.

“The FBI has screwed with the numbers. The Crime Prevention Research Center reported that the FBI stealthily changed its crime data for 2022,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” reports. Meanwhile, in 2022, cities like Phoenix, New York City, and Los Angeles failed to submit any crime data.

“Then they said this is a finished report and crime is down. Well, now they say, ‘Well, OK, it didn’t fall by 2.1%, it’s actually up,’” Glenn says, noting that it’s now been updated to include 80,029 more violent crimes, 1,600 more murders, 7,780 more rapes, 33,000 more robberies, and 37,000 more aggravated assaults.

“OK, that sounds like a big miss,” Glenn comments, shocked. “But here’s where it gets insidious. They just put this in the footnotes. They didn’t make a big deal out of it. They continue to mess with the numbers. How many times have they got the unemployment rate wrong, so you get the headlines of ‘we’re good,’ and then a month later you’re like, ‘we’re not so good.’”

With numbers so astronomically different from the truth, Glenn doesn’t believe this was an accident.

“They have given the Democrats a talking point on ‘crime is actually down,’ when we all knew if you believe your own eyes and don’t listen to the media, you know what’s true already,” he says.

