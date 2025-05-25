DC Jewish museum shooter’s marxist anti-American past EXPOSED

On May 21, two Israeli Embassy diplomats, Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, a soon-to-be-engaged couple, were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., as they were leaving a Young Diplomats Reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee, where they were ironically discussing how to send more aid to Gaza.

The suspect, 31-year-old Chicago native Elias Rodriguez, allegedly paced outside the museum, approached a group of four, and opened fire with a handgun, killing both Lischinsky and Milgrim. According to reports, he shouted, “Free, free Palestine” and “I did it for Gaza.”

Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials, causing death with a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The FBI and D.C. police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime and act of terrorism.

“Let me just paint the scene for you,” says Glenn Beck. “He comes out, and he has an H&K 9mm pistol. He shoots it 21 times at these two — 21 times! That's rage. He then reloads as Milgrim, the girl, is trying to crawl away. … He reloads and shoots her more.”

Should we be shocked by this heinous act of terrorism?

As more and more disturbing information about Rodriguez's background comes to light, the answer to that question is no — this isn’t shocking at all.

Rodriguez “has ties to a radical left-wing group — Party for Socialism and Liberation” — an American communist political party that identifies as Marxist-Leninist and advocates for a socialist revolution to overthrow capitalism.

Further, “law enforcement sources have told the New York Post that he was a regular fixture at protests for causes, including the 2014 police shooting of teen Laquan McDonald, Black Lives Matter, and more. He has recently been at all the rallies opposing the war in Gaza,” says Glenn.

Rodriguez’s GoFundMe page, which he started in 2017, aimed to raise money so he could attend “the People's Congress of Resistance, which was a leftist gathering in Washington D.C. that rallied under the slogan 'stand against imperialism, down with the warfare state.”’

“In other words, destroy America,” translates Glenn.

The page also featured a testimonial about how, at age 11, his father’s Iraq War deployment and return with war souvenirs, including an Iraqi flag patch and a magazine pouch, sparked his opposition to U.S. military actions, shaping his radical worldview.

When the FBI stormed Rodriguez’s house, they found a variety of signs, including one that read “Justice for Wadea,” which refers to Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed in a 2023 hate crime in Illinois, as well as a Hello Kitty sign.

Rodriguez had an active online presence, too. He posted messages praising Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and phrases like “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” After Trump’s election win, he posted, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Hamas.” In December of 2024, he posted, “Violence does not have to happen but if it does then it should."

“Stupidity doesn't have to happen, but when it does, it should,” mocks Glenn.

To hear more about Rodriguez’s shady background, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.