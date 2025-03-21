Dept. of Education’s dirty little secret: It DEFIES its own law

As promised, President Trump is gearing up to slash the Department of Education, and as usual, the left is in a full-blown panic. It thrives on bloated bureaucracy.

And when you see the original legislation that created the ED, you’ll understand just how bloated and corrupt the department has become.

Glenn Beck reads from the Department of Education Organization Act of 1979 — the document that set the ED in stone.

“It is the intention of the Congress in the establishment of the Department to protect the rights of state and local governments and public and private educational institutions in the areas of educational policies and administration of programs and to strengthen and improve the control of such governments and institutions over their own educational programs and policies,” Glenn reads from Sec. 103.

“That is not what the DOE is doing,” he says.

Both he and co-host Stu Burguiere agree that while the law itself is pretty sound, the bureaucrats running the department have been doing the opposite of what it says.

“The establishment of the Department of Education shall not increase the authority of the federal government over education or diminish the responsibility for education which is reserved to the states and the local school systems and other instrumentalities of the states,” Glenn continues reading.

“This is not what the Department of Education is at all!” he exclaims, adding that he “wouldn’t necessarily have a problem” if the ED was run like the law says it should be run.

“No provision of a program administered by the Secretary or by any other officer of the Department shall be construed to authorize the Secretary or any such officer to exercise any direction, supervision, or control over the curriculum, program of instruction, administration, or personnel of any educational institution, school, or school system, over any accrediting agency or association, or over the selection or content of library resources, textbooks, or other instructional materials by any educational institution or school system, except to the extent authorized by law,” Glenn reads.

If the ED held to the law, “Do you know how many problems would go away?” he asks.

