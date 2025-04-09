Dire wolves resurrected from extinction! Bet you can't guess who wrote the check ...

Thirteen thousand years ago, dire wolves, the supersized, majestic canines made popular by HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series, went extinct. But thanks to modern technology, they’re now alive and well. Or so says Colossal Biosciences, the biotech company responsible for the groundbreaking achievement.

The firm claims that ancient DNA and genetic engineering are what’s behind this technological breakthrough. Now three puppies — Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi, who were born via surrogacy by a generic gray wolf — are capturing the world’s attention.

Should we be excited or skeptical?

Glenn Beck says we should be quaking in our boots — but not because giant wolves might prowl the streets. It’s who’s funding Colossal Biosciences that should scare us.

“One of the investors that is really excited about just pouring money into Colossal Biosciences is the CIA,” says Glenn.

“First of all, they’ve got a budget to invest in companies? Sounds like a bad idea,” he chides.

Why would the CIA invest in a biotech company? What does gene editing have to do with foreign intelligence and national security?

Apparently a lot.

“They believe that they could CRISPR their way into bioengineering resilient organisms — you know like spy drones that are animals [or] enhancing human capabilities,” says Glenn.

“Picture a bioengineered animal, say a dire wolf, with tweaked senses used for surveillance or tracking in remote areas where drones might fail,” he adds.

Another reason for the CIA’s interest is the possibility of “ecological and geopolitical leverage.”

“Imagine reintroducing a species to destabilize a rival nation's agriculture or environment — say flooding a region with engineered pests or altering food chains,” says Glenn.

Reason number three is “biosecurity and threat assessment.”

Glenn explains that “if adversaries develop gene editing for hostile purposes — in other words a weaponized pathogen or super soldiers — the CIA needs to stay ahead.”

“Investing in Colossal gives them a front-row seat to cutting-edge biotech, letting them study its limits and vulnerabilities. They're not just funding it, they're learning how to defend against it or wield it themselves if necessary.”

So basically, it’s gain-of-function research but with dire wolves and wooly mammoths.

“If you weren't convinced the CIA is out of control, you might want to share this with your friends,” says Glenn.

