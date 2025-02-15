Media reaction is 'a shame': Trump’s Treasury secretary SHUTS DOWN reporter trying to attack DOGE

While the Biden government hired 80,000 new IRS agents to make sure you followed every one of their complicated tax laws, President Trump ordered the DOGE to audit the government — and now Democrat politicians and the media are freaking out.

The reaction speaks volumes about where their true priorities lie, and Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is tired of it, especially following a judge’s attempt to block even Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from accessing Treasury data.

But Bessent isn’t backing down, and even recently defended the DOGE against a Bloomberg reporter, who pressed Bessent on Elon Musk.

While the reporter insinuated that Elon was doing something wrong, Bessent replied that he and Elon “are completely aligned in terms of cutting waste and increasing accountability and transparency for the American people.”

“I believe that this DOGE program, in my adult life, is one of the most important audits of government or changes to government structure we have seen,” Bessent said firmly. “I think that there are gigantic cost savings for the American people here, and I think it’s unfortunate the way the media wants to lampoon what is going on.”

“These are highly trained professionals, you know, this is not some roving band going around doing things. This is methodical, and it is going to yield big savings,” he added.

Glenn is shocked at the reporter's hostility throughout the interview.

“Did you hear a nonhostile question coming from the Bloomberg reporter?” he asks.

“No,” Pat Gray answers, adding, “But he handled it in a nonhostile way.”

