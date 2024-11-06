‘Queen of the garbage people’: Roseanne Barr PREDICTS election aftermath

After President Joe Biden labeled half the country as “garbage,” Roseanne Barr has taken on a new title. That is the “Queen of the Garbage People,” and she’s proud of it.

“I’m feeling royal,” Barr tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.” “That Biden guy, he is the gift that keeps on giving.” However, while she identifies with the “garbage” Trump supporters, she is concerned that the country is only getting more divided.

“We don’t all have to think exactly alike because this is a free country where we have liberty and freedom of speech,” she tells Glenn.

But what will happen after the election?

“If he wins, the mainstream media I think is over. There won’t be a government to save them and bail them out,” Glenn says, adding, “If she wins, I think we’re doomed.”

Barr is in full agreement, telling Glenn that if Kamala wins, we’re looking at a “Planet of the Apes” situation.

“It’s a very popular movie, but it’s about a militarized police force that comes and locks you up for saying the wrong thing. That’s what it’s basically about. It’s about fascism, and if she wins, number one, or two, there’ll be another lockdown immediately,” she warns.

“They’ve got to get their ducks in a row for what they’re doing, which is siphoning public money and putting it into private pockets. That’s what they’re about, that’s what Marxism is, and I wish people would understand that,” she adds.

Glenn is on the same page, noting that everything the liberals used to stand for is what conservatives stand for now.

“It’s amazing to me how really, the conservatives and liberals have switched places on almost everything,” he tells Barr. “It’s crazy how we’re not with the big business, they are. We’re not for big war, they are.”

“We’re not for forced injections by people that are headquartered in Germany, hello,” Barr adds.

