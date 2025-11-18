Exclusive interview TOMORROW: Cracker Barrel CEO answers Glenn Beck’s brutal question — 'Why weren’t you fired?'

Last weekend, Glenn Beck sat down with Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino to talk about the company’s infamous and disastrous attempt to modernize its brand. It was the first interview Masino has given since her widely criticized August 19 appearance on "Good Morning America," where she defended the rebranding and new minimalist logo that triggered a massive customer revolt.

The company quietly began rolling out its shiny new vision in the summer of 2025, but it was the "GMA" segment that turned simmering discontent into a full-blown national firestorm, with CB regulars condemning the rebrand as "soulless" and vowing boycotts.

Even though Cracker Barrel swiftly caved to the pressure — ditching its glossy revamp, returning to kitschy, antique-filled walls, and reinstating the Old Timer in the logo — people are still angry about the whole going-woke betrayal.

People still want answers.

And that is exactly what Glenn got: “the real answer” behind Cracker Barrel’s decision to fix what clearly wasn’t broke.

This “all-telling” answer, says Glenn, came from his most brazen question to Masino: “Are you surprised you haven’t been fired yet?”

“Just wait until you hear her answer. ... It was so powerful and so honest,” he says.

This Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on BlazeTV and YouTube, tune in for Glenn’s two-part exclusive interview with Julie Masino and Cracker Barrel’s new senior vice president of store operations, Doug Hisel, who told Glenn what really brought the country store chain to its knees.

Cracker Barrel nation — and everyone fed up with woke corporations — has waited long enough. Tomorrow: answers. We’ll see you there.

For a taste of what’s coming, check out the teaser below.

