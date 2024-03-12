Former Trump intelligence official explains how Liz Cheney & the J6 Committee 'BURIED EVIDENCE'

While the left continues to paint January 6, 2021, as one of the worst days in history — evidence continues to emerge that shows the day wasn’t what Americans have been told.

In another twist, the Federalist has reported that the January 6 Select Committee suppressed evidence that former President Donald Trump requested 10,000 National Guard troops to be stationed at the Capitol during the day's events.

“Just like when the FBI went to a FISA court and lied to them and withheld exculpatory evidence just to target a political opponent and unlawfully surveil him, the January 6 committee took one page out of their book and repeated that same instance of conduct for a propaganda, political endpoint,” Kash Patel explains to Glenn Beck.

Patel, who is a former Trump intelligence official, was in the Oval Office as chief of staff to the DOD days before January 6. He recalls Trump “unequivocally” authorizing 10,000-20,000 National Guards.

“Why is that important, Glenn? Because only the president can make that authorization, but he is not allowed under the Constitution to order the deployment of the National Guard,” Patel adds.

When senior DOD officials were dispatched to Mayor Bowser, who’s in charge of D.C. and the Capitol Police, and reported to Nancy Pelosi at the time, Trump’s request was rejected.

Trump’s request was confirmed by a Secret Service officer, but the evidence was buried for two years by Liz Cheney “and company.”

“We are so corrupt now,” Glenn says, noting that what they’ve done to Trump, “they’ll do it to anybody.”

“They are doing it to many nobodies,” he continues. “At some point, it will reach enough ears where people will say, 'I am afraid of this government.'”

“They are everything that they say Donald Trump is. They are already doing it,” he adds.

