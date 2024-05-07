Popow/ullstein bild | Getty Images
GEORGE SOROS is connected to the pro-Palestinian college campus protests, and Politico is 'SURPRISED'
May 07, 2024
When even Politico is reporting that the pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses are financially backed by George Soros and the Tides Foundation — you know it’s gotten bad.
However, while Politico was “surprised” to find that the protests are backed by a “shocking source,” Glenn Beck was not surprised.
“That’s the whole point of the Tides Foundation,” Glenn says, noting that you’re not giving your money to someone like Mother Teresa. “It’s not going there,” he laughs.
Stu Burguiere was also well aware of this already.
“There’s no real reason to have to wish and hope and pray it goes to a specific place. You can just give the money to that place,” he says.
“If you want to hide where you’re giving the money to,” he continues, “that’s the setup of the Tides Foundation.”
The Tides Foundation is seeded by mega-donor George Soros and supports Jewish Voice for Peace, which describes itself as “anti-zionist,” and IfNotNow. Both organizations are actively supporting the protests at Columbia University and on other campuses.
Rockefeller is also giving significant grants to Jewish Voice for Peace, which also blamed the October 7 attacks on Israel and the United States.
“So, I don’t know if you know that we’re so bad, we’re so bad. We’re so bad we’re even stealing the bad things that other people do and claiming that they’re ours. That’s how bad we are,” Glenn mocks.
