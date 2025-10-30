Glenn Beck exposes the REAL reason Bill Gates flipped on climate change

For nearly two decades, Bill Gates has been sounding the alarm on climate change, framing the issue as the most dire existential threat to humanity.

But seemingly overnight, his alarmism softened. On October 28, the tech mogul published an essay titled “ Three tough truths about climate ” on his Gates Notes blog. One particular sentence raised eyebrows: “Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise.”

Later that day, Gates joined CNBC’s “Squawk Box” for an exclusive interview, during which he reiterated this apparent reversal. “Climate is a super important problem, [but] there's enough innovation here to avoid super bad outcomes.”

“As we go about trying to minimize [rising temperatures], we have to frame it in terms of overall human welfare—not just, everything should be solely for climate,” he added.

Glenn Beck was shocked when he heard the longtime climate fearmonger utter these words.

“This is the narrative flipping here,” he says, reminding his audience that not that long ago, the Microsoft co-founder wrote a book on the importance of getting to net-zero emissions and funded solar geoengineering initiatives that attempt to play God by hacking the planet’s thermostat.

What gives? Has Gates just seen the error of his ways, or did something else cause him to reverse course?

Glenn’s theory: The billionaire “philanthropist” hasn’t moved an inch. His sudden shift in tone is nothing more than a pragmatic pivot triggered by Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.

“Donald Trump won, and Donald Trump is dismantling his global dream. Donald Trump is taking apart the World Economic Forum and the United Nations and all of these things that he was for,” Glenn says.

Now that disposing of the world’s “stupid useless eaters” in the name of planetary salvation is no longer a viable option with Trump in power, Glenn says Gates needs a plan B that keeps his influence intact. That’s why he’s suddenly pro-affordable energy for the masses he once felt free to sacrifice.

Glenn urges his audience to not let Gates off the hook for this sudden pivot. “You were spending us into oblivion. You were destroying the Western way of life. You were scaring our children. You told us we’re all going to die. And now you have the balls to just casually reverse yourself?” he berates.

“No, we should not listen to him. We should not listen to any of these people. They have been designing a steel cage for anybody who is not in their class.”

To hear more, watch the clip above.

