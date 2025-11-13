Glenn Beck: NYT op-ed accidentally exposes the government's theft

Buried in a recent New York Times op-ed on the government shutdown by Ezra Klein is a quiet confession by the elites — but not so quiet that Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck couldn’t hear it.

In the article, Klein argues that Republicans are incapable of accepting the reality that Obamacare health care subsidies are “working” — despite health care prices being through the roof.

“Why were the Democrats fighting so hard to neutralize their best issue in 2026?” Klein wrote in his op-ed. “The political logic of this shutdown fight was inverted. If Democrats got the tax credits extended, if they won, they’d be solving a huge electoral problem for the Republicans. If Republicans successfully allowed the tax credits to expire, if they won, they’d be handing the Democrats a cudgel, which would beat them in the next elections.”

“This is unbelievable. I mean, they’re saying it out loud,” Glenn comments. “You know what I mean?”

The article goes on to ask why Republicans “can’t accept reality” and that “health care subsidies are working.”

“No, they are not. They are propping, OK? They’re scaffolding, holding up a structure that was never sound. They were a COVID-era brace jammed under a tottering wall. And now the same architects who swore the house was, you know, the house was safe, they’re telling you now the splintered wood is actually part of the design,” Glenn says.

“This is the power the mainstream media has. The press still has over millions of Americans. It’s kind of like a hypnotic chokehold. You say the word subsidy enough times with the right sad piano music under it and suddenly forget what subsidies are,” he continues.

A subsidy, Glenn explains, is “money borrowed from the Chinese from the future to hide the failures of the present on decisions that were made in the past.”

“And now we’re told if we don’t just keep borrowing forever, America will collapse,” he says. “No, what collapses is this crazy illusion. Let’s be clear about something the op-ed never will admit. The Affordable Care Act didn’t fail because of Republicans. It failed because math is a stubborn thing.”

“You know, I’ve said this for months now. The greatest political opportunity of our lifetime now is health care reform. Real, actual reform,” he continues, adding, “Not another Washington quick fix. No more subsidies or anything else. Not a Band-Aid over a bullet wound.”

