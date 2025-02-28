Alex Wong/Getty Images / GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Glenn Beck REACTS to Dan Crenshaw threatening Tucker Carlson
February 28, 2025
In case you missed it, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) was caught on a hot mic telling BG News reporter Steven Edginton that he would kill conservative pundit Tucker Carlson if he ever crossed paths with him.
“If I ever meet him, I’ll f**king kill him,” he said.
When Edginton laughed off the statement as a joke, Crenshaw doubled down, reiterating his desire to kill Tucker.
When backlash sparked, Crenshaw played his spiteful statements off as a joke. To Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), who asked him on X if he had just threatened her friend, Crenshaw insolently retorted, “lol, no.”
Glenn Beck says Crenshaw’s threat, be it legitimate or hyperbolic, is unacceptable and warrants consequences.
“That's not something I want to hear from a former Navy SEAL” — someone who “knows how to kill people,” he says. Crenshaw’s threat “is not just reckless; it's obscene for a guy like that to wield those words so casually.”
“I suggest we don’t brush this off,” Glenn continues, adding that “it's not about parties or party lines; it's about a congressman threatening to murder a private citizen who's just asking questions.”
In addition to his unhinged threat against Tucker, Crenshaw is also a neocon.
“He’s a big-state advocate; he's a war hawk; he's a player in the globalist agenda, like the World Economic Forum and ESG policies,” says Glenn.
“His voting record clashes with the limited government ideals that conservatives actually hold dear. He's a defender of the national security state, backing surveillance and military overreach every time,” he continues, noting that “in 2021, [Crenshaw] opposed the warrant requirement for government access to data — your data,” and “in 2020, he co-sponsored a carbon tax bill.”
“I think we need to demand accountability. I think you should send a letter in to your congressman and the House Ethics Committee. I think they should probe this threat,” especially considering that Crenshaw is up for re-election next year, says Glenn.
To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.
