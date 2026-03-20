Glenn Beck reflects on the death of his friend Chuck Norris

This morning, news broke that Chuck Norris — the legendary martial artist and action star best known for “Walker, Texas Ranger” — died at age 86.

Glenn Beck was in the middle of recording his morning show when he got the news of Norris’ passing. He stopped everything in that moment to reflect on the life and legacy of his dear friend.

“We have known each other for the longest time. He was one of the most giving men I have ever met,” Glenn says, fighting tears.

“Here’s a guy who is known all over the world, is a mega-star. Everywhere he goes, everyone loves him. And he was Chuck. He was just a normal guy who dedicated himself to making the lives of children better,” he continues.

Glenn highlights Norris’ nonprofit “Kickstart Kids” — a character development program that integrates karate instruction into the school day, teaching core values like discipline, respect, responsibility, and honesty to middle and high school students in dozens of public schools across Texas to help them build strong moral character and avoid negative influences.

“It changed kids,” Glenn says.

He then shares a heartfelt story about his own son’s experience being shepherded under Norris’ wing.

“My son was really struggling when he was younger, and we were over at Chuck and Gena’s house. And we stayed overnight, and the next morning I see him and my son walking outside,” Glenn tearfully reminisces.

“He said, ‘I’m sending somebody to your house because I see greatness in you, and I know you’re struggling. I’m sending somebody to your house to get you started on your black belt because once you learn this discipline, everything will change in your life.”’

This kindness, Glenn says, extended to every child Norris met.

The magic of Chuck Norris, he says, is that he reached the pinnacle of stardom but wasn’t changed as a result of fame and fortune.

“I can’t tell you I have met a bigger star than Chuck Norris ... and a more regular guy than Chuck Norris,” he says.

“He has left more than jokes on how tough he is behind. He has left a legacy of good and strong young men and women.”

To hear more — including the hilarious story behind the virality of Chuck Norris jokes — watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.