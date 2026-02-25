Glenn Beck reveals 5 reasons the US hockey victory over Canada was the moment America needed right now

Last Sunday at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, the United States men's hockey team won Olympic gold for the first time in 46 years, defeating rival Canada 2-1 in overtime, with Jack Hughes scoring the golden goal.

This victory, Glenn Beck says, felt profoundly different from other American athletic triumphs in recent years.

“[The team was] proud to be there representing us. That is what felt so good. We don’t feel that very often anymore,” he declares, displaying the iconic picture of Hughes — bloodied mouth, chipped teeth exposed in a triumphant grin, fist raised, the American flag draped proudly over his shoulders.

But the team’s pride is just part of the story.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn breaks down the five powerful reasons this U.S. hockey gold-medal triumph wasn’t just a win but a defining, soul-stirring moment that reignited the American spirit.





1. A new era of homegrown dominance

“This is a new generation of American hockey,” Glenn says.

“When I was growing up, we lived in the shadow of Canada and the old Soviet Union, and that was a machine. And the miracle of 1980? That was just blue-collar grit,” he reflects.

But hockey in America today is defined by athletic excellence.

“Hughes is different. He is speed. He’s skill. He’s flash. He’s confidence,” Glenn says.

“He is the guy who represents the American hockey player development,” where American competitors “don’t just compete internationally” but are actually “dominating” the hockey world, he explains.

Why does this matter?

“Because we’ve always kind of been this borrowed excellence. ... We didn’t dominate. We borrowed,” Glenn says. “Now it’s all homegrown.”

2. The fearless American spirit

“[Hughes] has a style that I think Americans recognize,” Glenn says. “He plays like a modern American athlete. He is creative; he is fast; he is fearless; he walks off with no teeth in the front. I mean, he’s willing to take over.”

“Gold medals mean more to us ... when they’re won by players who feel distinctly American in their temperament.”

Assertiveness, confidence, and even a little defiance are in America’s DNA, Glenn says. When Hughes doesn’t “just compete” but “[imposes] himself” on the other teams, it reminds us of who we are as a country: “We’re the people who cross the Rocky Mountains.”

3. Momentum against hockey’s giants

Unlike basketball, football, and baseball, hockey is a sport in which America rarely dominates.

“Hockey still carries an old weight to it. It feels like you’re taking something back from the old powers of Canada and Sweden and Russia,” Glenn says.

“When the U.S. wins gold in hockey, it’s earned the hard way. And when a young American star is at the center of that — I don’t know, it just kind of feels like momentum.”

4. A clean, unifying moment

“Timing” is another reason this victory “feels different,” Glenn says.

“We are in the weirdest place of my lifetime. We are culturally divided; we are cynical; we’re exhausted by politics. And sports, at least this sports moment — it was clean. It was earned. It was unified,” he praises.

In such a bleak time as this, a gold medal “hits harder,” Glenn says.

“There was a time when America felt like a team, and I don’t know about you, but I’m longing to feel like a team again.”

5. Family legacy

The story of Jack Hughes is Glenn’s final reason for celebrating this victory as a standout among others.

Jack hails from one of America’s most storied hockey dynasties: His brothers Quinn and Luke are both high first-round NHL draft picks and current pros; his father, Jim, is a former college standout turned longtime coach and player development guru; and his mother, Ellen, is a former U.S. national team star who earned silver at the 1992 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

“That speaks to us about our family in a deeper way — discipline, structure, parental investment, people who work hard. This family obviously works hard, trains hard, and is a unit. That’s the American ideal: Build it at home, take it to the world stage,” Glenn says.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the video above.

