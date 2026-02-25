NYPD releases photos of pair wanted in viral mob attack on cops amid snowball fight

The New York City Police Department released photos of two people wanted in Monday's mob attack on cops amid a snowball fight, which reportedly caused multiple injuries to officers.

The NYPD Facebook post indicates that "two uniformed police officers were inside Washington Square Park when two individuals intentionally struck the officers multiple times with snow and ice causing injury to their head, neck, and face. Anyone with information is asked to contact @NYPDTips or 800-577-TIPS."

'That doesn’t look like a snowball fight to me, Mamdani.'

The NYPD post adds that the pair are "wanted for assault on a police officer."

Police told WABC-TV that officers responded to the park around 4 p.m. for a report of a number of people atop a roof — but officers were soon hit with snowballs, and multiple officers were taken to a hospital with facial cuts.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) faced criticism Tuesday over the assault on officers, with a number of political figures noting that the mayor's history of anti-police rhetoric contributed to the mob attack.

When asked at a news conference if he supports the police department's intention to criminally prosecute suspects in the case, Mamdani replied, "I don't. From the videos that I've seen, it looks like a snowball fight."

The NYPD's Facebook post concerning the two individuals wanted in the matter has received more than 17,000 comments as of Wednesday morning — and it appears after a cursory read that many of them actually mock police over the incident. One wrote, "They showed up for a snowball fight. What did they expect? I'm sure there were mass casualties."

Others, however, weren't happy with those caught on camera attacking cops:

"That doesn’t look like a snowball fight to me, Mamdani," one commenter noted.

"A snowball fight is when you have 2 opposing sides," another user stated. "NYPD was not throwing snowballs as far as I can see."

"The cops didn’t think it was funny. They push a couple of people who were very aggressive," another commenter wrote. "This idea that is being pushed by some that we do not have to respect or obey law enforcement is getting out of control. Those officers showed tremendous restraint."

"The mayor would demand the arrest of the officers if they threw snowballs back at the thugs," another user observed.

"The mayor would demand the arrest of the officers if they threw snowballs back at the thugs," another user observed.