'Despicable attack': Brazen mob pelts NYPD officers with snowballs, multiple cops reportedly injured — and it's all on video

A snowball-throwing mob was caught on video pelting New York City Police Department officers Monday afternoon in Manhattan's Washington Square Park, and multiple officers were injured as a result, WABC-TV reported.

Police told the station that officers responded to the park around 4 p.m. for a report of a number of people atop a roof.

'This is the environment that NYC police officers are up against.'

Police added to WABC that the officers were then hit with snowballs, and multiple officers were taken to a hospital with facial cuts.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday night wrote on X that she's aware of the videos and that "the behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal."

Tisch added that detectives are investigating.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York called the incident "unacceptable and outrageous," WABC added.

"This is the environment that NYC police officers are up against. Our police officers are being treated for their injuries, but the case CANNOT end there," the PBA said in a statement on social media, according to the station. "The individuals involved must be identified, arrested, and charged with assault on a police officer. And all of our city leaders must speak up to condemn this despicable attack."

Scott Munro, president of the NYPD Detectives' Endowment Association, called on Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to ensure that those responsible are prosecuted, WABC reported.

"No free pass. No get out of jail free card. Make no mistake: Detectives will do what they always do. They will identify those involved, and they will apprehend them," Munro said in a statement, according to the station. "Our men and women in blue deserve to be safe. They deserve to be protected. And they deserve to be respected. They earn it every single day."

