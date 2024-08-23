Illegal alien released after attack on NYC cops in May just got arrested, released for another alleged crime

An illegal alien who was accused of attacking two New York Police Department officers in May — after which he was granted a supervised release — was just released on his own recognizance for a different alleged crime.

According to a criminal complaint reviewed by the New York Post, 24-year-old Alexander Ayala around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 allegedly grabbed an unidentified woman's cellphone and Amazon credit card near the intersection of 11th Avenue and West 49th Street and then bolted on a bicycle. Ayala later that day tried to use the credit card at two businesses, the Post said, citing the complaint.



'The public safety of New Yorkers is clearly at risk.'

Ayala was charged with two counts of third-degree identity theft and one count of criminal possession of stolen property, the paper said. Since neither charge is eligible for bail, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office — headed by Democrat Alvin Bragg — requested that the court grant Ayala supervised release, the Post added.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Simiyon Haniff agreed, allowing Ayala to walk free on his own recognizance, the paper noted.

Yet, Ayala at the time was already facing several charges for previous, more severe crimes.

Earlier this year, Ayala was released from custody after he was charged with two counts of assault and one count of obstruction for allegedly participating in a brawl with NYPD officers at the Roosevelt Hotel, which is functioning as a shelter for illegal immigrants.

On May 19, a group of people at the shelter were accused of attacking two officers who were responding to reports of a dispute between two groups of illegal immigrants. In addition to allegedly participating in the melee, Ayala was also accused of attempting to steal one of the officer's hats to keep as a trophy. Three other illegal aliens also were arrested for their alleged participation in the assault.

One of the officers sustained injuries, including a bite on his left arm and bruises on his left leg. The other cop suffered head injuries and wounds on his arm. The NYPD officers were treated at a nearby hospital.

Prosecutors in that case recommended Ayala be held in jail on a $20,000 cash bond or a $20,000 insurance bond and a $40,000 partially secured surety bond, the Post reported. Instead, he and his alleged accomplices were granted supervised release. At least two other individuals involved in the scuffle also were reportedly released for earlier arrests.

What's more, Ayala at that time reportedly had a domestic violence charge on his rap sheet from December.

He's expected in court Sept.12 for both the May assault and recent theft charges.

Sources told the Post that the attack on the cops was similar to a caught-on-camera assault in January where a large mob of illegal aliens kicked and punched two NYPD officers in Times Square.

A group of 20 New York Republican senators wrote a letter in February to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to remove Bragg. They slammed his handling of the Times Square assault, stating that his failed actions "must be the final straw."

"The public safety of New Yorkers is clearly at risk," lawmakers wrote.

