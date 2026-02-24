Epstein-friendly lesbians managing fraud-plagued Manhattan club in hot water — again

Core, an invitation-only private club in Manhattan where membership fees reportedly range from $15,000 to $100,000 a year, has counted among its approximately 1,500 members Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, former Microsoft CTO Nathan Myhrvold, and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was also a longtime patron of the club as well as a founding member.

Jennie and Dangene Enterprise — the lesbian couple who run the club — are both under intense scrutiny over their friendship with the child sex offender in light of new insights from the Epstein files.

Jennie Enterprise, however, might be in especially hot water over the apparently irreconcilable sworn statements that she allegedly provided about her club's finances in two separate cases regarding COVID fraud and rent delinquency.

Competing claims

The club entered a 20-year lease with 711 Fifth Ave Principal Owner LLC in 2021 and took over four floors of the building in 2023.

In the years since, the Enterprises have been engaged in a bitter legal battle with property developer Michael Shvo. For instance, the Core Club reportedly sued Shvo in 2024 for $600 million, alleging that he failed to deliver promised upgrades to the 711 Fifth Ave. property and other locations. Shvo, in turn, accused the Core Club of defaulting on its lease at the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco.

Last year, the landlord served the Core Club with a termination notice, alleging that it had "defaulted on its obligation to pay the Base Rent and/or Additional Rent under the Lease in the amount of $3,633,787.13 by Aug. 1" as purportedly required under the lease.

The Core Club, in response, sought what is called a Yellowstone injunction barring the landlord from terminating the lease and evicting the club.

A judge with New York County’s Commercial Division court obliged the Enterprises in September, finding that their club had "established 'it is prepared and maintains the ability to cure the alleged default by any means short of vacating the premises.'"

Attorneys for the landlord have pointed out an apparent discrepancy between the story that Jennie Enterprise and the Core Club told the court and what they told the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in their COVID-era relief fraud case in August.

The landlord's attorneys alleged in a court filing on Wednesday that the Core Club secured its injunction "by making materially misleading representations to this Court about its financial health," and has "repeatedly been delinquent" on its use and occupancy payments.

The attorneys noted that in September 2025, the club "represented to the Court that it had a more than sufficient financial ability to cure its default of over $3.5 million in past due rent and that it could continue paying Rent at the Least rate."

'You have influenced my life in a really amazing way.'

While supposedly able to pay millions in allegedly past-due rent, the attorneys noted that the club managed in August to avoid paying back most of the over $4 million that Core Club entities — controlled by Jennie Enterprise — fraudulently received in COVID-era relief funds and paid only a fraction of the $8.1 million consent judgment against the club.

The attorneys highlighted that court documents show that Jennie Enterprise's sworn financial disclosures about the Core Club's "financial condition" to the USAO-SDNY led the government "to accept in compromise" a settlement of only $366,000 spread over several years.

The Wednesday court filing alleged:

These apparent representations by the SDNY Core Defendants to the United States Attorney regarding their supposed inability to pay a civil penalty greater than $360,000 over five years flies directly in the face of Tenant’s representations to this Court regarding its supposed ability to cure its default of over $3.5 million in past due rent and continue paying Rent at the Lease rate.

The landlord suggested that under the circumstances, the injunction should be vacated and further relief should be conditioned on the Epstein club's payment of the outstanding rent.

When asked for comment, the Core Club's attorney Marc Kasowitz said in a statement to Blaze News, "Shvo's latest attempt to relitigate issues the Court has already addressed will fail, just as his others have. Shvo's motion falsely claims that Core violated the Yellowstone order, but Core is current on rent and has fully complied with the Court’s directives."

Kasowitz suggested that the apparent function of the filing was to distract from "pressures surrounding Shvo's broader real estate ventures" and noted, "Core will oppose this motion vigorously and is confident the Court will recognize it as another meritless attempt to manufacture a default where none exists."

Shvo's office did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Epstein's gal pals

The latest trove of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice provides insights into Epstein's involvement with the club and the Enterprises, whose relationship with the pedophile apparently thrived after his guilty plea in 2008 for solicitation of a minor for prostitution.

Epstein not only routinely visited the club's spa and had women in his network attend but clearly made an impression on Jennie Enterprise, who appears to have written to the pedophile just months after his guilty plea, "You are and have always been sooooo special too me ....not sure u will ever know how much you have influenced my life in a really amazing way."

The club recently downplayed Epstein's involvement, telling the Wall Street Journal in a statement that the pedophile was one of 150 members who belonged from 2003 and 2007 but continued thereafter as a client of the club's spa.

Dangene Enterprise often applied Epstein's skin treatments, reported the Journal.

"The Enterprises were never part of this individual’s social world," the club alleged. "He was a sounding board for the Enterprises on a variety of subjects, as he was known to be a highly in-demand, influential financial advisor and philanthropist in New York City."

